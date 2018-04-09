Solo: A Star Wars Story Products Revealed!

Check out a bounty of toys, action figures, and much more.
It's a good time to be a fan of scoundrels and Wookiees.
Yesterday saw the release of the official trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and we now have our first look at a galaxy of toys, action figures, games and more products based on the highly-anticipated film -- with many already available for pre-order at retailers across the US, including Walmart, Amazon, and shopDisney.com. Ranging from incredible LEGO setsl like the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon to beautiful Star Wars: The Black Series figures (we need that Lando!), products will hit stores beginning this Friday, April 13, and continue rolling out through May at mass retailers, Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and Disney Parks. Check out a bunch of new items below, along with official descriptions and packaging art. Punch it!
DISNEY STORE
Solo: A Star Wars Story Figure Play Set
Set off at lightspeed for a galaxy of adventure with this detailed and sculpted six-piece figure play set featuring characters from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Set includes: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Enfys Nest, and Range Trooper. Available only at Disney Store and shopDisney.com.
FUNKO
Funko Dorbz