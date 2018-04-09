Solo: A Star Wars Story Products Revealed!

Get ready for more over-sized STAR WARS adventures with these 12-INCH FIGURES! Each figure is crafted with five points of articulation and comes with its own accessory. Characters include HAN SOLO, QI’RA, IMPERIAL PATROL TROOPER, and more. Each figure sold separately.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Vehicle

Make the KESSEL RUN in less than 12 parsecs with the MILLENNIUM FALCON! Relive the adventure and imagine flying through every obstacle like ace pilot HAN SOLO with speed and action. Fans will experience flashing lights and sounds as they pretend to race along KESSEL RUN. Press the button to pretend that the iconic starship kicks in to hyperdrive with lights and sounds. Press the button a second time for accelerated lights and sounds as well as activate the rumble pack vibrations! Push the button a third time to pretend that your ship picks up even more speed and watch the panels pop off before rumbling to the finish line! Comes with an exclusive 3.75-inch scale HAN SOLO figure and removable mini ship. Both the figure and mini ship are FORCE LINK 2.0 enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology, sold separately. Includes 1 vehicle (with removable mini ship) and 1 figure. Requires 3 AA batteries, included.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Class B Vehicle

Soar through the galaxy with the 3.75-inch scale HAN SOLO’S LANDSPEEDER and HAN SOLO figure, and more. All vehicles and figures are FORCE LINK 2.0 enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology, sold separately. Includes 1 vehicle and 1 figure. Each sold separately.

Star Wars Monopoly: Han Solo Edition Game

Based on classic MONOPOLY gameplay with an intergalactic twist, players can move across the STAR WARS themed gameboard to uncover memorable moments throughout HAN SOLO’S life. Featuring graphics of the beloved character from the iconic STAR WARS series, the MONOPOLY: HAN SOLO Edition Game will have fans across the galaxy racing to “own it all!” The STAR WARS MONOPOLY: HAN SOLO Edition Game includes 1 gameboard, 4 Tokens, 28 Title cards, 16 Chance cards, 16 Community Chest cards, 32 Houses, 12 Hotels, 2 Dice, 1 Money Pack, and one game guide.

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Bring STAR WARS adventures to life with the newly designed FORCE LINK 2.0 STARTER SET including FORCE LINK wearable technology, which allows fans to activate movie sound effects and phrases in more than 30 compatible STAR WARS toys! Use the Force with an exclusive 3.75-inch HAN SOLO figure only available in the FORCE LINK 2.0 STARTER SET, featuring unique sounds and expressions from SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. FORCE LINK technology unlocks an extensive collection of sounds and phrases with compatible figures, accessories, vehicles, and playsets. Includes FORCE LINK wearable technology and exclusive 3.75-inch figure. Compatible with all products in the FORCE LINK line, each sold separately. Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie

Young Jedi can imagine taking on the galaxy with their very own Wookiee sidekick! The Furreal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie stands 16 inches tall and features more than 100 sound and motion combinations. With signature Wookiee-talk back interaction, the Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie responds to external movements and sounds. Make a noise and the Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie will roar back! Fans can enjoy everything from naptime to pretending to fly with their Wookiee sidekick. The Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie features poseable arms and can respond with a variety of facial expressions for fun surprises. Includes iconic bandolier and satchel. Requires 4 AA batteries, not included. Available Fall 2018.

Star Wars Micro Force Blind Bags Assortment

Collect the galaxy of fan-favorite characters with the STAR WARS MICRO FORCE Blind Bags Assortment. Each figure has a squishable feel and pose, creating an exciting new way to bring iconic STAR WARS scenes to life! These stylized, movie-inspired micro collectibles include iconic characters such as REY, FINN, DARTH VADER, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA, HAN SOLO, CHEWBACCA, YODA, R2-D2, and more. Each blind bag includes two figures and a collector card. Each sold separately.

Play-Doh Chewbacca Set

Create the wildest Wookiee hairstyles in the galaxy! Grow PLAY-DOH hair for Chewbacca by filling him up with PLAY-DOH compound and pressing down on his arms. Once his hair has gotten too long, grab the BB-8 scissors and chop it all off to start all over again! Use the bowcaster comb for more creative customization, and make other Star Wars shapes with the half-molds around the playset.

JAKKS

Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Mud Trooper Big Figs