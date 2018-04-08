ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

Check Out the Official Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer and Poster

April 9, 2018
April 9, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Smugglers and scoundrels galore, and we can't wait.

We've got a good feeling about this.

The official trailer and poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story made their debut today, and they have us wishing we could just make the jump to May 25 already. The trailer clocks in at over two minutes and shows us more of the movie than ever before, including great Han-and-Chewie moments, a super-cool Lando and the equally super-cool droid L3-37, and some kinetic Falcon action. The poster is an earth-toned, Western-movie-style image, featuring beautifully-painted takes on the main characters and a world from the film -- it's got a definite retro vibe and we love it.

What are you waiting for? Check out both out below!


A Solo: A Star Wars Story poster, featuring Han with a blaster drawn.


Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25.


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
poster Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer Solo trailer Solo poster

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    6 Highlights from The Book of Boba Fett Trailer

    November 1, 2021

    November 1, 2021

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character Posters Revealed

    November 20, 2019

    November 20, 2019

    Nov 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment in the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer?

    October 25, 2019

    October 25, 2019

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    9 Highlights from the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

    October 22, 2019

    October 22, 2019

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

    Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment in the Star Wars Resistance Season Two Trailer?

    August 16, 2019

    August 16, 2019

    Aug 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved