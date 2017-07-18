Exclusive: Sideshow's Incredible, Life-Size K-2SO Will Be There for You at SDCC

Go behind the gears of Sideshow Collectibles' giant 1:1 scale K-2SO figure, debuting at San Diego Comic-Con.
K-2SO is back -- in all his full, towering, "And there's a fresh one if you mouth off again" glory -- thanks to Sideshow Collectibles.
The masterful makers of screen-accurate figures have immortalized the fan-favorite droid from Rogue One with an amazing 1:1 scale figure, StarWars.com is excited to announce. Best of all, you'll get to see it in person very soon: Sideshow's prototype will be on display at San Diego Comic-Con (booth #1929) this week. (And if the sight of a giant reprogrammed Imperial security droid is too much for you, don't worry. A 1:4 scale edition is also on the way.) StarWars.com caught up with Sideshow project manager Matt Bischof over e-mail for a peek behind the scenes and to find out how they created this impressive tribute to the galaxy's most sarcastic droid. (Cassian didn't say we had to, but we wanted to anyway.)