Shop the Galaxy's Finest Star Wars Exclusives at SDCC 2018

Take a closer look at all the unique finds and convention exclusives before formulating your own shopping plan of attack.

We love the panels, the surprises, and the new friendships fostered by line alliances, but if you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con this week, chances are you’re also looking forward to grabbing up some convention exclusives. We’ve gathered some of our favorite galactic selections to help you prepare a wish list, packed with porgs, pins and posters galore.

Hasbro

Star Wars Forces of Destiny Chewbacca and Porgs set

$49.99

Booth #3329 and www.HasbroToyShop.com

Chewbacca’s roar isn’t so fearsome when he’s helping two soft, flocked porgs and their nest of porglets. The fuzzy set is housed in a package that carefully recreates the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, for display and play.