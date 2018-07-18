SDCC 2018: Get a First Look at Hallmark's 2019 Star Wars Products - Exclusive

Check out upcoming Star Wars Keepsake Ornaments, itty bittys, and more!
If you're the type of fan who likes to decorate your holiday tree with Star Wars, cover your desk with Star Wars, and/or cook while wearing Star Wars, then you should be very excited about what Hallmark has coming next year.
In 2019, Hallmark will be releasing beautiful new Keepsakes Storytellers ornaments, itty bittys (including amazingly cute versions of Darth Maul and Padmé Amidala in her regal gown), and much more in a delightful, stylistically diverse, and just-plain-fun range. StarWars.com has a first look below and caught up with Christine Taylor, Hallmark's licensing creative manager, to talk Chewbacca aprons, bringing the voice of Gold Leader to your tree, and, maybe, one more surprise announce. For those attending San Diego Comic-Con, be sure to stop by Hallmark's booth (#2913-K) in the Lucasfilm Star Wars Pavilion, where this collection of 2019 product will be on display.