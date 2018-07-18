SDCC 2018: Get a First Look at Hallmark's 2019 Star Wars Products - Exclusive

StarWars.com: It looks like Hallmark has a really wide array of products lined up for 2019, but I have to admit that the Chewbacca apron immediately caught my eye. It's actually fuzzy! How did this come about?

Christine Taylor: Yes! It’s actually fuzzy! We had to find a burn-resistant fur in order to make it work, but we did! It came about from the success of our Boba Fett bust apron with the phrase “Does this make me look Fett?” on it, and our printed Chewbacca Wookiee Cookiee holiday apron. We were looking to see, "How can we do a Chewie apron for every day?" And instead of trying to add a quick editorial quip this round, we said, "Make it furry!"

Y-wing (Star Wars: A New Hope) from Hallmark's Storyteller Collection.

StarWars.com: The Storytellers line of ornaments has been really fun, and it looks like we're getting a Y-wing. Anything you can divulge about its features?

Christine Taylor: Yes, like the others, it will feature light, sound effects, and dialogue -- some you'll get when it is by itself, and additional content will be unlocked as you combine it with the other Storyteller ships in the line. You can expect some dialogue from Gold Leader.

Luke Skywalker (Star Wars: A New Hope) Keepsake Ornament.

Scout trooper on speederbike (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi) Keepsake Ornament.

Medal of Yavin (Star Wars: A New Hope) from Hallmark's PopMinded - Star Wars Day Limited Edition.

StarWars.com: The medal ornament looks beautiful and is also clever -- based on the A New Hope medal ceremony, it's almost a deep cut for fans. Where did the idea come from and how did you develop it?

Christine Taylor: We have been doing these special early releases in honor of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, under our PopMinded fan brand of products -- like our convention exclusives. The previous releases were blind boxes of Stormtrooper helmet and BB-8 with three different color ways, but we wanted to change it up a bit this time. The Medal of Yavin is an idea we've been talking about for some time. It just feels like something special and different from the typical lineup we have, we just hadn’t found the right time for it. With this being the last year of Storytellers, and much of the scenes in Storytellers harkening back to the closing battle scene, we thought it would be a great time to introduce it and a nice finishing touch on the tree for those with the Storytellers line or without. We also didn’t want the back of the medal to repeat or feel plain. We are all fans of the original Hildebrandt poster art, so we incorporated an emboss of it so you have two different ways to display on your tree.