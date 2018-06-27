Check Out Gentle Giant's SDCC Exclusive Luke Skywalker Mini Bust

Get a look at the limited edition piece on StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show today, plus other news from around the galaxy!
With a nod, one final salute, and a somersault, Luke Skywalker sprang into action, catching his lightsaber and igniting the bright green blade to fight Jabba’s goons aboard the desert skiff.
Today, The Star Wars Show showcased the latest from Gentle Giant, which has captured the moment with an immaculately detailed, limited edition mini bust coming to San Diego Comic-Con in July!