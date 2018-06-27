ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Check Out Gentle Giant's SDCC Exclusive Luke Skywalker Mini Bust

June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Get a look at the limited edition piece on StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show today, plus other news from around the galaxy!

With a nod, one final salute, and a somersault, Luke Skywalker sprang into action, catching his lightsaber and igniting the bright green blade to fight Jabba’s goons aboard the desert skiff.

Today, The Star Wars Show showcased the latest from Gentle Giant, which has captured the moment with an immaculately detailed, limited edition mini bust coming to San Diego Comic-Con in July!

  • sws-gentle-giant-3

    of
    sws-gentle-giant-3

    of

    • For the second time in the company’s history, the Jedi Luke Skywalker Mini Bust has been specially modified with a switch to activate the lightsaber with a brilliant glow. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Return of the Jedi, the artists designed and modeled this dynamic, new 1:6 scale Luke using cutting-edge 3D technology and added the personal touches of hand-casting, hand-painting and hand-numbering each of the 1,000 pieces.

    Each mini bust also comes with a limited edition Certificate of Authenticity and will be available at Gentle Giant's booth #3513 for $120 at the convention, which takes over San Diego from July 19 to July 22 this year! A limited quantity have also been set aside for members of the Premier Guild Collectors Club, available for pre-order this week.

    Check out The Star Wars Show for more Comic Con reveals, including a special celebration of The Clone Wars, an interview with actor/comedian Paul F. Tompkins, a lesson in drawing Star Wars manga and more!


    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Gentle Giant Luke Skywalker (Star Wars) The Star Wars Show (2016) SDCC exclusives SDCC 2018

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved