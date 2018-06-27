Check Out Gentle Giant's SDCC Exclusive Luke Skywalker Mini Bust

For the second time in the company’s history, the Jedi Luke Skywalker Mini Bust has been specially modified with a switch to activate the lightsaber with a brilliant glow. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Return of the Jedi, the artists designed and modeled this dynamic, new 1:6 scale Luke using cutting-edge 3D technology and added the personal touches of hand-casting, hand-painting and hand-numbering each of the 1,000 pieces.

Each mini bust also comes with a limited edition Certificate of Authenticity and will be available at Gentle Giant's booth #3513 for $120 at the convention, which takes over San Diego from July 19 to July 22 this year! A limited quantity have also been set aside for members of the Premier Guild Collectors Club, available for pre-order this week.

Check out The Star Wars Show for more Comic Con reveals, including a special celebration of The Clone Wars, an interview with actor/comedian Paul F. Tompkins, a lesson in drawing Star Wars manga and more!



