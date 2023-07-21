SDCC 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

Get your first look at covers from Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics, and other announcements and reveals from San Diego Comic-Con!

Judging by the latest cover reveals for Phase III, the Jedi of Star Wars: The High Republic are bringing the fight to the Nihil when the new books and comics arrive later this year.

Today, Lucasfilm’s Michael Siglain, publishing creative director, hosted a panel of all-star authors Delilah S. Dawson, Justina Ireland, E.K. Johnston, George Mann, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and narrator and voice actor Marc Thompson at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. During the hour-long discussion, we got new insights into the next phase of storytelling in the era of the High Republic, an early glimpse inside the pages of comics including Marvel’s Dark Droids and Dark Horse’s Tales from the Death Star, and got our first look at other covers and spreads from forthcoming books and comics. Here are 10 things that were revealed.

1. As Phase III begins, Charles Soule will examine the first year after the fall of Starlight Beacon.



In the panel, Soule gave fans a first look at the cover of Marvel's The High Republic: Shadows of Starlight #2, featuring Elzar Mann standing on a cliff overlooking the wreckage.

2. Keeve Trennis is ready for battle as Cavan Scott returns for Star Wars: The High Republic (2023)!



In the series relaunch for Phase III this November, Keeve has matured and stands flanked by Lourna Dee and Terec (or is it Ceret?) as seen on the newly revealed cover of The High Republic #1. Scott also gave fans at the panel a first look at a dastardly new threat and a prowling Nameless creature on the cover The High Republic #2.

3. Zeen and Qort are all grown up with the relaunch of Daniel José Older’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (2023).



The Dark Horse series will return for Phase III with the continuing adventures of Zeen and Qort, as seen on the cover reveal of The High Republic Adventures #1 with a mysterious looming figure. The duo also graces the cover of The High Republic Adventures #2.

4. Ram Jomaram is back in the cover reveal for The High Republic: Escape from Valo.



The first middle grade book in Phase III written by Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong will introduce some new young Jedi into the mix this January.

5. We got our first look at Vernestra Rwoh, Jordana Sparkburn, and Avon Starros on the cover of The High Republic: Defy the Storm.



In the ominous art for the YA story written by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland, the trio are surrounded by a sea of Nihil fighters.

6. And we cracked open the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic Character Encyclopedia.



With new pages featuring Jedi Master Stellan Gios, Chancellor Lina Soh and the dreaded Drengir, the reference guide arriving this December will provide a wealth of intel on over 200 characters from all three phases of storytelling.

7. We got our first look inside Marvel’s Star Wars: Dark Droids...



Beyond The High Republic initiative, the panel revealed the first pages from inside Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 written by Charles Soule, featuring a KX security droid.

8. And we turned a page to peek inside Dark Droids: D-Squad.



Fans also got a first look at spreads from Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad #1 by Marc Guggenheim, showcasing R2-D2 sailing through the stars and reuniting with Chopper and a pit droid.

9. The terrifying Tales from the Death Star is creeping toward a fall release.

Writer Cavan Scott revealed multiple spreads from his latest horror offering for the SDCC audience, a preview of thrills to come this September.

10. We glimpsed the House Organa and other pages from the new Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion: The Visual Guide, by Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo and Emily Shkoukani, plus the final cover.



In addition to the in-depth spread on Alderaanian royalty, the panel revealed pages on the rise of the stormtrooper, the Fortress Inquisitorius, and our first look at the final cover art.