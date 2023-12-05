Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

The all-ages comic picks up one year after the fall of Starlight Beacon.

Where does Zeen Mrala go from here?



Dark Horse’s all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will answer that question, as the title relaunches for Phase III of the High Republic publishing initiative. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of issue #1, picking up one year after the destruction of the Starlight Beacon space station, the Force-sensitive Zeen performs in tribute to those who fell. But the memory of one lost friend proves too much for the gifted Mikkian…

The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1, written by Daniel José Older with art from Harvey Tolibao, arrives December 6 and is available for pre-order now at your local comic shop.

