  • Ram Jomaram

    databank

    Ram Jomaram

    Padawan Ram Jomaram of the Valo Temple is a natural tinkerer; for him, mechanics are meditation. His favorite place to be is a dingy, dim garage full of rusty mechanical parts and tools, among some big eared long-tailed furballs: the Bonbraks. After mistaking his clunky, rusted droid V-18 for cargo, he painted it purple. Ram hates the idea of a fight and his lightsaber technique leaves much to be desired, but where he lacks in fighting finesse he makes up for in his mechanical prowess and big heart.

Appearances
species
  • Human

