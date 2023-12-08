ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

December 8, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Jedi turned monster hunter is back in a new miniseries.

Ty Yorrick’s journey is just beginning.

Once a Padawan, Yorrick left the Jedi Order and became a mercenary monster hunter. Yet the Tholothian’s fate seems forever tied to the guardians of peace and justice — as will soon be made clear in a new story from Dark Horse.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire, a four-issue miniseries kicking off April 10, 2024. Written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, Saber for Hire finds Ty facing new challenges behind the Nihil Stormwall. Though she’s busy and earning credits, life is getting complicated; Ty has taken on an apprentice, and a storm is brewing that will see her clashing with old enemies, as well as friends. Get a first look at the cover below!

The cover of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Saber for Hire featuring Ty Yorrick with lightsaber ignited.

"I am really excited to be teaming up with Rachael Stott once again for more Ty Yorrick adventures," Scott tells StarWars.com. "Saber For Hire takes place in The High Republic's dramatic third phase when the anarchic Nihil have annexed a vast area of Republic space. Former Jedi-turned-monster-hunter Ty and her apprentice Drewen are trapped behind enemy lines and having the time of their lives hunting beasts and making a small fortune. Well, Ty is having the time of her life. Drewen is feeling sidelined and wants more from their partnership. As Ty faces a nightmare from her past, Drewen steps out on his own. What could go wrong, right?"

“We’re thrilled that Cavan and Rachael are reuniting to continue Ty Yorrick’s story, and what a story it is,” said Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm Publishing. “Saber for Hire is filled with adventure, horror, and heart. Ty has left the Jedi Order far behind and has fully embraced her role as a monster-hunting saber-for-hire — or has she? As we’ll see, Ty is key to the larger battle between the marauding Nihil and the monstrous Nameless — she just doesn’t know it yet.”

Saber for Hire joins the recently relaunched ongoing series Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures and previously announced Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III — Crash Landing one-shot (coming March 20, 2024) in Dark Horse's growing stable of thrilling new High Republic-era tales. 

Look for Saber for Hire on digital and at your local comic shop when it arrives next year.

Visit Lucasfilm's official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

