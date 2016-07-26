SDCC 2016: Star Wars Roundup!

Aftermath: Empire’s End and More

Friday’s Star Wars publishing panel (which featured a huge lineup of Star Wars literary superstars) had a number of nice surprises and reveals. One of them was the back cover of Chuck Wendig’s Empire’s End, which shows a familiar downed AT-AT and implies that the end of his trilogy will bring us up to the beginning of The Force Awakens and fill in some holes about what really went down on Jakku.

Obi-123

Another announcement from the publishing panel is that Katie Cook will follow up her absolutely adorable ABC-3PO alphabet book with the counting/numbers book Obi-123. Just so cute, and the excitement for this title was palpable. Cook had the longest line in all of Artists Alley every day of the show (by a wide margin), which was gratifying to see, but I’m not sure how fans are going to find the patience to wait for the new book.

The Art of Rogue One

The cover of The Art of Rogue One was the final reveal of the panel and more than made up for it. With cover art by the amazing Doug Chiang, it’s absolutely breathtaking and should be on every fan’s wishlist.

Jaina Solo and the Black Series

Also on Friday was the Hasbro Star Wars panel, which brought a bevy of exciting announcements and tantalizing images. On top of a number of incredible new Black Series figures (including Hera, Lando, Qui-Gon, an Imperial Guard, and others), the panel also revealed the winner of the 2016 fan vote for the next Black Series 6-inch figure: Jaina Solo! The final tally and decision were made minutes before the panel, so there obviously wasn’t any concept artwork to share, but it's exciting to see another Legends character joining the line!

Grand Admiral Thrawn Action Figure and More from Rebels

Perhaps the most well-received announcement of the Hasbro panel was the news that we’ll soon be able to buy a 3.75-inch figure of Grand Admiral Thrawn (in his Star Wars Rebels likeness). The room erupted in cheers when this image was shown.