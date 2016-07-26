SDCC 2016: Star Wars Roundup!

From cosplay to new book and toy reveals, the Force was everywhere at Comic-Con.
Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone. Since this year’s event took place mere days after Star Wars Celebration in London, Star Wars didn’t have as major a presence as it did last year -- nevertheless, there were still plenty of announcements, events, exclusives, and surprises to keep fans happy. Here’s a quick roundup of some of the best and most exciting Star Wars happenings from San Diego this year.
The Force Awakens (and Prequels) Graphic Novel
Thursday morning began with a panel (helmed by Lucasfilm Publishing’s creative director, Michael Siglain) about what’s on the horizon for Disney comics, and roughly half of the panel was devoted to Star Wars. We got some insight into the making of the recent original trilogy graphic novel and how the creative teams go about telling the stories to different age groups. Revealed during the panel, though, were covers for the newly announced The Force Awakens graphic novel, along with confirmation that a prequel trilogy graphic novel is also in development. This was good news indeed for anyone who knows how stunning the original trilogy book is.