NYCC 2016: Rogue One and Star Wars 40th Anniversary Publishing Programs Revealed

October 7, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Check out all the new books and covers unveiled at NYCC!

Star Wars: Catalyst: A Rogue One NovelToday at New York Comic Con, some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors such as Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Chuck Wendig (Aftermath, Life Debt), James Luceno (Tarkin, Catalyst),  E.K. Johnston (Ahsoka), and Charles Soule (Lando, Obi-Wan & Anakin, Poe Dameron) joined forces for the Star Wars: Writer’s Roundtable panel. The authors discussed their approach, process, and the fan reception to their stories set in a galaxy far, far away and exclusive sneak peeks into the future of Star Wars publishing were presented by Lucasfilm publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain and Sr. Editor Jennifer Heddle.

The reveal included forthcoming titles based on the upcoming new film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story such as a Young Adult Novel focusing on Jyn Erso, written by Beth Revis, and a Middle Grade Novel focusing on Baze & Chirrut, written by Greg Rucka.

Other exclusive news revealed that Lucasfilm would be teaming up with the following publishers to offer a variety of titles that celebrate next year’s 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Publishers include Marvel, Disney-Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Hachette, and more. In addition, it was revealed that legendary Star Wars talent such as Louise Simonson, Walter Simonson, and Tom Palmer would be reuniting for a special 40th anniversary book from Disney-Lucasfilm Press. More news to come about the 40th anniversary later this fall!

Titles, including on-sale dates, are shown below, followed by a gallery of selected covers:

Star Wars: Galactic Atlas
From Egmont UK
On Sale: November 3, 2016

Star Wars: Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel
From Del Rey
By James Luceno
On Sale: November 15, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel (eBook)
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
By Matt Forbeck
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
By Matt Forbeck
On Sale: March 28, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (eBook)
From Del Rey
By Alexander Freed
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Ultimate Sticker Encyclopedia
From DK Publishing
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One: Secret Mission
From DK Publishing
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Ultimate Visual Guide
From DK Publishing
By Pablo Hidalgo
On Sale: December 16, 12016

The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
From Abrams Books
By Josh Kushins; Foreword by Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont, and Gareth Edwards
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars: Rogue One Mini Build
From Egmont UK
On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars: Rogue One: Profiles and Poster Book
From Egmont UK
On Sale: December 16, 2016

The Art of Coloring Star Wars: Rogue One
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
On Sale: December 20, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Rebel Dossier
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
On Sale: December 20, 2016

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
From Del Rey
By Alexander Freed
On Sale: January 3, 2017

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
On Sale: March 28, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Young Adult Novel
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
Written by Beth Revis
On Sale: May 2, 2016

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Middle Grade Novel
From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
Written by Greg Rucka
On Sale: May 2, 2016

