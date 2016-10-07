NYCC 2016: Rogue One and Star Wars 40th Anniversary Publishing Programs Revealed

Check out all the new books and covers unveiled at NYCC!

Today at New York Comic Con, some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors such as Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Chuck Wendig (Aftermath, Life Debt), James Luceno (Tarkin, Catalyst), E.K. Johnston (Ahsoka), and Charles Soule (Lando, Obi-Wan & Anakin, Poe Dameron) joined forces for the Star Wars: Writer’s Roundtable panel. The authors discussed their approach, process, and the fan reception to their stories set in a galaxy far, far away and exclusive sneak peeks into the future of Star Wars publishing were presented by Lucasfilm publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain and Sr. Editor Jennifer Heddle.

The reveal included forthcoming titles based on the upcoming new film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story such as a Young Adult Novel focusing on Jyn Erso, written by Beth Revis, and a Middle Grade Novel focusing on Baze & Chirrut, written by Greg Rucka.

Other exclusive news revealed that Lucasfilm would be teaming up with the following publishers to offer a variety of titles that celebrate next year’s 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Publishers include Marvel, Disney-Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Hachette, and more. In addition, it was revealed that legendary Star Wars talent such as Louise Simonson, Walter Simonson, and Tom Palmer would be reuniting for a special 40th anniversary book from Disney-Lucasfilm Press. More news to come about the 40th anniversary later this fall!

Titles, including on-sale dates, are shown below, followed by a gallery of selected covers:

Star Wars: Galactic Atlas

From Egmont UK

On Sale: November 3, 2016

Star Wars: Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel

From Del Rey

By James Luceno

On Sale: November 15, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel (eBook)

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

By Matt Forbeck

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

By Matt Forbeck

On Sale: March 28, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (eBook)

From Del Rey

By Alexander Freed

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Ultimate Sticker Encyclopedia

From DK Publishing

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One: Secret Mission

From DK Publishing

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Ultimate Visual Guide

From DK Publishing

By Pablo Hidalgo

On Sale: December 16, 12016

The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

From Abrams Books

By Josh Kushins; Foreword by Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont, and Gareth Edwards

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars: Rogue One Mini Build

From Egmont UK

On Sale: December 16, 2016

Star Wars: Rogue One: Profiles and Poster Book

From Egmont UK

On Sale: December 16, 2016

The Art of Coloring Star Wars: Rogue One

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

On Sale: December 20, 2016

Star Wars Rogue One Rebel Dossier

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

On Sale: December 20, 2016

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

From Del Rey

By Alexander Freed

On Sale: January 3, 2017

Star Wars Rogue One Junior Novel

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

On Sale: March 28, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Young Adult Novel

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

Written by Beth Revis

On Sale: May 2, 2016

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Middle Grade Novel

From Disney-Lucasfilm Press

Written by Greg Rucka

On Sale: May 2, 2016

Selected Covers:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.