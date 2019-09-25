It's Time for More Creepy Tales from Mustafar in Return to Vader's Castle #1 - Exclusive

Get a frightening first look at the spooky new series!

Last year, IDW's Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle delivered chills and thrills in a galaxy far, far away.

But to quote Count Dooku, that was "just the beginning!"

Just in time for Halloween season, Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle #1 arrives next Wednesday, October 2, kicking off the official followup to the hit original miniseries. Written by Cavan Scott with an all-star stable of artists including Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire, Francesco Francavilla, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, and Charles Paul Wilson III, the weekly five-issue series will once again celebrate the spooky side of Star Wars with new stories of galactic frights. In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at issue #1 featuring art by Francavilla and Levens, a servant of Darth Vader on Mustafar tells us a new terrifying tale -- one of a crew sent to Lotho Minor, where there is but one goal: survive the planet's horrors. Check out the preview below along with a gallery of alternate covers, and come back to StarWars.com next week for a look at the making of Return to Vader's Castle #1...if you dare!

