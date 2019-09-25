ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

It's Time for More Creepy Tales from Mustafar in Return to Vader's Castle #1 - Exclusive

September 25, 2019
September 25, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get a frightening first look at the spooky new series!

Last year, IDW's Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle delivered chills and thrills in a galaxy far, far away.

But to quote Count Dooku, that was "just the beginning!"

Just in time for Halloween season, Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle #1 arrives next Wednesday, October 2, kicking off the official followup to the hit original miniseries. Written by Cavan Scott with an all-star stable of artists including Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire, Francesco Francavilla, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, and Charles Paul Wilson III, the weekly five-issue series will once again celebrate the spooky side of Star Wars with new stories of galactic frights. In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at issue #1 featuring art by Francavilla and Levens, a servant of Darth Vader on Mustafar tells us a new terrifying tale -- one of a crew sent to Lotho Minor, where there is but one goal: survive the planet's horrors. Check out the preview below along with a gallery of alternate covers, and come back to StarWars.com next week for a look at the making of Return to Vader's Castle #1...if you dare!

Return to Vader's Castle #1 cover Return to Vader's Castle #1 page 1 Return to Vader's Castle #1 page 2 Return to Vader's Castle #1 page 3 Return to Vader's Castle #1 page 4 Return to Vader's Castle #1 page 5 Return to Vader's Castle #1 variant cover Return to Vader's Castle #1 variant cover Return to Vader's Castle #1 black-and-white cover

Return to Vader's Castle IDW

