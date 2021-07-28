Read the First Pages from IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak #1 - Exclusive Preview

The forthcoming graphic novel from IDW features an all-new tale set in the Star Wars: The High Republic series.

Fear has no place on the Galactic Frontier.

From a scene among the settlers on Loreth to saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick's hunt for a gundark on the world of Blarrum, a new preview of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #1 explores creatures and other things that go bump in the night. The first original graphic novel from the era of Star Wars: The High Republic, written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, will be released in four epic monthly installments from IDW beginning in August. Take a look inside and watch today's episode of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show for additional pages from the new tale.

