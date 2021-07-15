Mission to the Hutt Homeworld in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6 - Exclusive Preview

A sleeping master pushes Farzala to take the lead on a delicate mission to meet with the Hutt clan.

On the world of Nal Hutta, young Jedi Farzala is about to put his skills at diplomacy and Huttese to the test.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6, aboard the Vessel, Jedi Master Obratuk is deep in hibernation. But with the help of the "awesome weirdo pilot" Leox, Farzala may just charm his way into a peaceful negotiation with the notorious crime family.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6, "Mission to Bilbousa, Part 1" written by Daniel José Older and illustrated by Harvey Tolibao and Pow Rodrix, arrives July 21 and is available for pre-order online now and at your local comic shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.