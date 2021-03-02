A Young Obi-Wan Kenobi Surrenders in IDW's Star Wars Adventures #4 - Exclusive Preview

But things aren't what they seem...

Didn't anyone ever tell these Trandoshans that it's unwise to upset a Wookiee?

In the latest issue of IDW Publishing's Star Wars Adventures comic, the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn is trapped along with several scared Wookiees when his student, Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, hatches a daring plan to save his master. But first, he must surrender to the Trandoshan hunters holding his friend and their Wookiee allies hostage on Life Day.

The story, "Life Day Part 2," written by Michael Moreci with art from Megan Levens, is the first of two in the upcoming comic, Star Wars Adventures #4, with a second tale, "Credits" featuring Val and Tobias Beckett, by Jordan Clark with art from Yael Nathan. StarWars.com has your first look at a few pages from inside the first story, which you can check out below.

Star Wars Adventures #4 arrives March 17 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.