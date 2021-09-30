Visions of a Jedi on a Quest for Ancient Artifacts in IDW’s Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 - Exclusive Preview

What could go wrong?

Thom Hudd, the thief-turned-rebel, is back, and this time he's plagued by dreams of...Luke Skywalker?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3, “Danger on Dagobah,” Hudd struggles to focus, fatigued by visions of Lina Graf volunteering him for a mission to track down more ancient artifacts.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3, from writer Cavan Scott and artists Francesco Francavilla and Robert Hack, arrives October 6 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.