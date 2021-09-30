ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Visions of a Jedi on a Quest for Ancient Artifacts in IDW’s Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 - Exclusive Preview

September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
StarWars.com Team

What could go wrong?

Thom Hudd, the thief-turned-rebel, is back, and this time he's plagued by dreams of...Luke Skywalker?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3, “Danger on Dagobah,” Hudd struggles to focus, fatigued by visions of Lina Graf volunteering him for a mission to track down more ancient artifacts.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3, from writer Cavan Scott and artists Francesco Francavilla and Robert Hack, arrives October 6 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 1 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 2 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 3 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 4 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 5 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 6 Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3 preview 7

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #Halloween

Star Wars Adventures IDW Comic preview Halloween Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #3

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    13 of the Scariest Star Wars Scenes

    October 31, 2023

    October 31, 2023

    Oct 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved