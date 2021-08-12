ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Farzala Must Face His Fears in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 - Exclusive Preview

August 12, 2021
August 12, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Captured and isolated, the Jedi tries not to fall into despair.

Even Jedi can be afraid.

Following an attack by saboteurs, the crew of the Vessel finds itself fighting for survival. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7, Padawan Farzala Tarabal sits trapped, not only by the cage that holds him, but by newly realized fears. The young hero must summon all his courage if he and his friends are going to make it out alive…

The High Republic Adventures #7, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Harvey Tolibao, arrives August 18 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 5 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 6 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 preview 7

