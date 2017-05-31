ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Wampa Arm Donuts are a Sweet Hoth Treat

May 31, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

If your tauntaun smells something...it might be a delicious donut!

Raise your hand if you like fried pastry! Oh, not so fast wampa.


These wampa arm donuts may be a sore spot for creatures who reside on Hoth, but they sure are delicious. Filled with blood-red jelly, frosted, then topped with sweet coconutthey’re almost tame. (If not for the razor sharp chocolate claws.)


Wampa Arm Donuts


You’ll need


Oil for cooking
Strawberry jelly
12 ounces shredded coconut
Chocolate covered pretzels


Ingredients:


1 can biscuit dough
3 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
6 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt


A rolling pin and dough.


Roll out the biscuits to make long, flat rectangles, approximately 5-inches long.


In a large dutch oven, heat 1-1/2-inches of oil to 350 degrees. Gently place the dough into the hot oil. Brown on both sides until cooked through, a few minutes on each side. Let drain on a wire rack.


Once the donuts are cool, fit a piping bag with a #10 tip and squeeze a small amount of jelly into the donuts. Be careful not to overfill.


    • In a bowl whisk together the powdered sugar, melted butter, milk, vanilla, and salt. Carefully dip the filled donuts into the glaze. Let the excess drip off, then dip into the shredded coconut. Let set on a wire rack.


    Cut the pretzels into claw-like shapes. Use a knife to poke holes into the donut, then insert the pretzels to make claws.


    Once the glaze is set and the claws are in place, the donuts are ready to serve.


    Donuts shaped like Wampa Arms with coconut fur and chocolate pretzel claws.


    Cross section of Wampa Arm shaped donut with jelly filling.


    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

