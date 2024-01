Defrost the puff pastry according to package directions.

Step 2: In a skillet over medium high heat, cook the meat and garlic, seasoning with Worcestershire Sauce, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. When cooked through, remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Step 3: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prep a round baking dish with melted butter.

Step 4: Slice one of the potatoes into rounds and lay in the center of the prepped baking dish.

Step 5: Unfold the puff pastry -- there are two per box -- roll out and cut into three strips for a total of 12.

Step 6: Spoon the filling into the center of the strip and pinch to close. Repeat the process with ten strips, reserving two of them for later.

Step 7: Place the filled pastries seam side down around the prepped dish, pinching the ends together -- ending with a double stacked outside edge.

Step 8: Brush the pastry and potato center with egg wash, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons of Parmesan on only the outside edges.

Step 9: Slice the second potato in half and place in the center to form the Sarlacc’s beak.

Step 10: Add the slivered almonds to the Sarlacc to create teeth details.

Step 11: Bake for 20-25 minutes. Set aside.

Step 12: With the reserved two strips of puff pastry, cut out tentacle shapes and place on a baking sheet lined with a baking mat or parchment. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with salt and Parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Step 13: Insert the pastry tentacles and serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.