These Death Star Waffles Are Now the Ultimate Power at the Breakfast Table

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Prep the waffle iron by greasing generously with non-stick spray.

Step 2: In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, cream cheese, and vanilla.

Step 4: Separate the batter equally into two bowls. Into one, add a few drops of pink gel dye until combined. In the second bowl, add a drop of black gel dye, stirring until gray in color.

Step 5: Pour the batter into the prepped waffle maker, and cook until crisp. (Note: Death Star waffler will brown the waffles.)

Step 6: Use the heart-shaped cutter to cut out a heart from both a pink waffle and a gray waffle. Interchange the hearts in the waffles.

Step 7: Serve warm with syrup.

Death Star waffle maker available from ThinkGeek. Lightsaber flatware available at Hot Topic.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.