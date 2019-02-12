ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

These Death Star Waffles Are Now the Ultimate Power at the Breakfast Table

February 12, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

We have your Valentine's Day breakfast plans. Transmitting now...

You know the Empire’s motto: if you’re going to make a battle station, why not make a prototype out of waffles first. Valentine’s Day is a time of love, even for a moon-sized super weapon. These holiday breakfast treats are tinted to honor the hue of Quadanium steel coupled with the effervescent pink tied to Valentine’s Day.

A Star Destroyer flies toward the Death Star in A New Hope.

Making these sweet space stations will surely win over your valentine this February 14. That’s no moon...it’s my heart.

Valentine’s Day Death Star Waffles*

You’ll need:

  • Death Star waffle maker
  • Heart-shaped cookie cutter

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2½ teaspoons baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 oz cream cheese, softened
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • Pink food gel dye
  • Black food gel dye

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Prep the waffle iron by greasing generously with non-stick spray. 

An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.

Step 2: In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, cream cheese, and vanilla.

An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.

Step 4: Separate the batter equally into two bowls. Into one, add a few drops of pink gel dye until combined. In the second bowl, add a drop of black gel dye, stirring until gray in color.

An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.

 Step 5: Pour the batter into the prepped waffle maker, and cook until crisp. (Note: Death Star waffler will brown the waffles.)

An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.

Step 6: Use the heart-shaped cutter to cut out a heart from both a pink waffle and a gray waffle. Interchange the hearts in the waffles.

An easy Death Star waffles recipe for Valentine's Day.

Step 7: Serve warm with syrup.

Death Star waffle maker available from ThinkGeek. Lightsaber flatware available at Hot Topic.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Valentine's Day Death Star star wars recipes

