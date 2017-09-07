ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Fight Imperial Heat with Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pops

September 7, 2017
September 7, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy an easy-to-make treat shaped like the Rebellion's iconic symbol.

If you're looking for a refreshing summer snack and a way to show where your galactic loyalty lies, try this recipe for Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pops -- shaped in the image of the Rebellion insignia, an Alliance Starbird.

These chilled pops are the perfect way to beat the heat. Take the Phoenix to the next level by adding a bit of lime and a punch of chili to bring out the sweetness of the summer fruit.

Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pops made out of watermelon and shaped in the image of the Rebellion insignia.

Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pops

Seasoning ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

What you’ll need:

Get started!

Step 1: In a small bowl mix together the chili powder and the salt. Set aside.

A watermelon with a red-bladed knife slicing through it in preparation for making Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pops.

Step 2: Slice the watermelon into thick 1-inch slices. Use the template and a paring knife to cut out the symbols.

  • rebel-melon-pop-3-symbol

    of
    rebel-melon-pop-3-symbol

    of
  • rebel-melon-pop-4-stick

    of
    rebel-melon-pop-4-stick

    of

    • Step 3: Place a popsicle stick halfway into the symbols.

    A hand holds up a Rebel Alliance Chili-Lime Melon Pop shaped in the image of the Rebellion insignia.

    Step 4: Squeeze some lime juice on top and sprinkle the chili mixture to taste. Now you're ready to rebel.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    star wars recipes Rebel Alliance

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved