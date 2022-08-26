ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Rogue One Character Are You?

August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Join the rebellion against regular personality tests and seize victory for yourself with this quiz!

Starting tonight, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to IMAX theaters. To celebrate -- and study up before we're reunited with Cassian in Andor, the new Original Series streaming on Disney+ beginning September 21 -- we're revisiting our favorite characters from the rag-tag group of freedom fighters set on stealing the Death Star plans. Have you ever wondered which Rogue One character you're most like? Find out in our quiz below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Darth Vader (Star Wars) Star Wars Quiz Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Jyn Erso (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved