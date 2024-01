This summer, pack your bags for two weeks of galactic sightseeing on a tour across the stars.

It’s time to stash your formal senatorial gear in the closet, pack away your Jedi tunics, and get ready to let loose for some summer fun. Whether you prefer to hit the beach or hit the slopes, read a book or immerse yourself in a new place, the galaxy is yours to explore. Take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out what Star Wars world is your ideal vacation destination this year!