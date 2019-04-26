ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Which Padmé Amidala Outfit Should You Wear?

April 26, 2019
StarWars.com Team

You will not defer. Find out now!

Padmé Amidala is having a moment. With the release of Star Wars: Queen's Shadow earlier this year, we gained a deeper understanding of the young queen and her royal handmaidens. At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, fans from around the world gathered to pay tribute to her many looks through painstakingly detailed cosplay. And next month, we'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the film that introduced the world to the fierce queen of Naboo and her enviable wardrobe.

In preparation, we've been studying up on Padmé's style. If you had the chance to peruse her closet for yourself, would you fight for freedom in a flawless jumpsuit? Or would you perfect your posture and envelope yourself in full regalia, headdress and all? Search your feelings and find out for sure with our new quiz below!

