Quiz: What Would Be Your Go-To Force Power?

November 9, 2017
November 9, 2017
StarWars.com Team

All Force powers are useful, but every good Jedi or Sith has their favorite.

Any good Star Wars fan has probably given this question some thought. If you were a Jedi, would you stick with the mind trick or jump just about everywhere? Would you be a Sith that slays with lightning or digs deep into the minds of your enemies? It's a tough choice, but we've created a quiz to tell you exactly which power you'd most often use if you were Force-sensitive. Think we got it right? Let us know why in the comments below!

