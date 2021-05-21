Quiz: What Percent Wrecker Are You?

How much are you like the muscle of Clone Force 99?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, chronicling the adventures of Clone Force 99, is now streaming on Disney+! We love every member of this motley crew: there's the tech-savvy (and aptly named) Tech, team leader and voice of reason Hunter, the cybernetic Echo, and the mysterious new recruit, Omega. Then there's Wrecker. He's the muscle of the team with a big heart. While we all have something in common with various members of the squad, we want to know -- what percent Wrecker are you? Begin your next mission and find out with our quiz!