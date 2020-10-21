Quiz: What Percent Leia Are You?

To us, she'll always be royalty.

Leia Organa isn't your typical princess.

The adopted daughter of the Royal House of Alderaan was born of the Skywalker dynasty, earned a seat in the Galactic Senate by the age of 19, and proved her mettle as a freedom fighter with the Rebel Alliance, pushing forward to victory even in the face of tremendous loss. But even scoundrels and Jedi can relate to the character originated by the late Carrie Fisher, who would have turned 66 today.

To celebrate Fisher's iconic role and the many people she's inspired, including Vivien Lyra Blair who most recently brought young Leia to the screen in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, StarWars.com pays tribute to the people's princess with a new quiz that asks: What percent Leia are you? Braid your hair, prepare to take the fight to the Empire, and find out how much you have in common with Leia!