Quiz: Which Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Short Should You Watch Right Now?

Let your instincts guide you in this quiz, then begin exploring the new series of animations.

Fulfill your destiny and explore the bold new animation style of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, a series of new shorts that celebrate the saga like you've never seen it before. Relive favorite moments and discover new details in these retellings that focus on some of the most beloved heroes and villains in the galaxy far, far away.

But which adventure to choose first? Take our quiz and we'll tell you which Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures short you should watch right now!