Quiz: How Hondo Ohnaka Are You?

You may be a lot more like the quirky pirate than you think!

Whenever Weequay pirate Hondo Ohnaka makes an appearance, you can bet on some comic relief. Whether he's holding Sith Lords captive or striking up deals with Jedi, he does everything with that typical Hondo style fans of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels have come to love -- playfully selfish, kind of loyal and kind of not. In honor of Hondo's return to the small screen this Saturday in the brand new Star Wars Rebels episode "The Wynkahthu Job," we thought it'd be fun to find out just how similar we are to the famous joke-cracking, Ugnaught-bossing smuggler. Let us know if your result is accurate in the comments below and watch Star Wars Rebels this Saturday at 8:30pm on Disney XD!