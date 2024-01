Is your knowledge of Star Wars quotes "most impressive?" Find out with StarWars.com's saga-spanning quiz!

The Star Wars films are filled with memorable quotes, and we all have our favorites. But how well do you know Star Wars quotes, from the most well-known to the obscure? And can you name which movie they're from? Well, now you can find out. Take the quiz below, spanning every Star Wars movie (all available on Disney+), and learn if you truly are a master.