Quiz: Are You More Han or Leia?

Are you a scruffy-looking smuggler or a royal rebel leader?

Luke Skywalker may be the hero who made the one-in-a-million shot to destroy the Death Star and helped to redeem his father, but he got there with the Force and the help of his two closet friends: Han Solo and Leia Organa. Individually, they're two heroes in their own right, piloting through dangerous asteroid fields and courageously leading the rebels to victory. And while they at first seem to be a case of opposites attracting, together they're a dynamic duo who have an awful lot in common. Take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out if you're more of a fearless flyboy or a regal rogue...