ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Are You More Han or Leia?

July 30, 2021
July 30, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Are you a scruffy-looking smuggler or a royal rebel leader?

Luke Skywalker may be the hero who made the one-in-a-million shot to destroy the Death Star and helped to redeem his father, but he got there with the Force and the help of his two closet friends: Han Solo and Leia Organa. Individually, they're two heroes in their own right, piloting through dangerous asteroid fields and courageously leading the rebels to victory. And while they at first seem to be a case of opposites attracting, together they're a dynamic duo who have an awful lot in common. Take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out if you're more of a fearless flyboy or a regal rogue...

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsQuiz

Star Wars Quiz Han Solo Leia Organa

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    This Star Wars Day, Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved