A classic hairdo is now a delicious dessert.

The unsung hero of Organa household is the royal hairdresser on staff. Creating these memorable hairdos is just part of what showcases Princess Leia as an iconic figure not only for her strong beliefs but her incredible style.

Much was made of the “bun” hairdo in Star Wars: A New Hope and these delightful rolls are a nod to that indelible fashion trend. These sweet buns are made with a chocolate pastry dough, filled with hazelnut chocolate spread, then covered in a mouth-watering chocolate glaze. Use our DIY to create your own Leia plates to serve these classic pastries to any half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herders who might be visiting.



Princess Leia Buns

Roll ingredients:

1 cup whole milk (​​warmed to 110ºF)

1 package (.25 ounces) active dry yeast

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup hazelnut chocolate spread

Glaze ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 -3 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

Step 1: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, stir together the warmed milk, yeast, and butter. Let sit for 10 minutes, until the yeast starts to bubble.

Step 2: With the mixer on low, gradually add the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and egg, until just combined. With the speed on medium, knead dough for 3 to 4 minutes, until smooth and elastic. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 2 minutes.

Step 3: Place the dough into a large bowl greased with nonstick spray. Cover with a tea towel and let rest for 15 minutes.





Step 4: Prep a 10-inch round baking dish with parchment greased with non-stick spray. Roll out the dough to a large 9x13-inch rectangle. Spread the hazelnut chocolate spread evenly over the surface, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides.

Step 5: Roll up the dough lengthwise, and cut into 10 pieces. Place into the prepped pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 1-½ hours, until doubled in size.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Bake for 25 minutes until lightly browned, and an internal thermometer reads 200ºF.

Step 7: In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk, and vanilla. Drizzle over the buns to serve.



Princess Leia Plates DIY

You’ll need:

6-1/2 inch round clear plates

Clear glue

Step 1: Print out a classic photo of Princess Leia, sized to 4-inches with a 2-1/2 inch border, making a 6-1/2 inch circle in total. Cut to fit the plate.

Step 2: Place the image on the back, underneath the clear plate. Glue along the edges, then place on top of another clear plate to provide a backing. Once the glue is dry the plates are ready to use.

Princess, Senator, General, legend. Like Leia, these buns are flavorful, enticing, and unforgettable.