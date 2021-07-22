ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Skywalker Twins Explore the Galaxy in IDW's Star Wars Adventures #7 - Exclusive Preview

July 22, 2021
July 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Luke and Leia take on the wetlands of Bogano in a new twin tale for all ages.

Leia Organa is on a mission to help the Rebel Alliance find a new base and this time she's flying solo. No Han. No Chewie. And no flyboy Luke Skywalker.

Or so she thought when she divided up the list of potential planets and sent the Jedi-in-training on his way.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures #7, Leia arrives on Bogano only to find Luke already planet-side and communing with the Force.

Star Wars Adventures #7, with stories written by Sam Maggs and Landry Walker and illustrations by Liana Kangas and Nick Brokenshire, arrives July 28 and is available for pre-order online now and at your local comic shop.

