Blasters Blaze on Bogano in IDW's Star Wars Adventures #8 - Exclusive Preview

Can Luke and Leia come up with a plan they'll both agree on?

To quote Luke Skywalker, the Empire had better drop those fuzzies, in the name of the Rebellion!

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures #8, including two variant covers, the trek to Bogano to scout a new Rebel Base has taken a turn. For one thing, the Empire has already touched down on the planet. And the stormtroopers are preparing to take a native species off-world to sell on the black market. But not if Luke and Leia have anything to say about it.

Star Wars Adventures #8, with stories written by Sam Maggs and Danny Lore and illustrations by Liana Kangas and Arianna Florean, arrives August 18 and is available for pre-order online now and at your local comic shop.