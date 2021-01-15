ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Make Princess Leia Apple Snacks for a Rebellious Treat

January 15, 2021
January 15, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate the galaxy's greatest princess -- and her famous hairstyle -- with this easy recipe.

Gather your younglings and make fun snacks at home inspired by Princess Leia. Sliced apples topped with cream cheese and spices are a fun way to create a subtle nod to the princess’ iconic hairstyle.

Princess Leia with her hair in double buns and a white hood in Star Wars: A New Hope.

These apple treats will give you the strength of Leia Organa herself, and help keep your energy up whether you’re leading a rebellion or putting a scruffy looking nerf herder in his place.

Princess Leia Apple Snacks

Ingredients:

  • 1 apple
  • ½ cup whipped cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons powdered sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Step 1: In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and cinnamon. Set aside.

Princess Leia Apple Snacks step 2

Step 2: Slice the apple into rounds.

Princess Leia Apple Snacks step 3

Step 3: Pipe the cocoa cream cheese mixture onto the apple slices to create Leia’s hairstyle.

Princess Leia Apple Snacks

Your Princess Leia Apple Snacks are complete -- enjoy with all the rebels in your life!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

