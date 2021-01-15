Make Princess Leia Apple Snacks for a Rebellious Treat

Celebrate the galaxy's greatest princess -- and her famous hairstyle -- with this easy recipe.

Gather your younglings and make fun snacks at home inspired by Princess Leia. Sliced apples topped with cream cheese and spices are a fun way to create a subtle nod to the princess’ iconic hairstyle.

These apple treats will give you the strength of Leia Organa herself, and help keep your energy up whether you’re leading a rebellion or putting a scruffy looking nerf herder in his place.

Princess Leia Apple Snacks

Ingredients:

