Presenting Hasbro's New, Huge Millennium Falcon

July 17, 2014
StarWars.com Team

The fastest ship in the Rebel fleet just got a lot bigger.

"No ship that small has a cloaking device."

So said Captain Needa of the Millennium Falcon in The Empire Strikes Back -- but he might have withheld that assessment if he saw Hasbro's new, bigger-than-ever toy of the famous starship.

Available in November 2014 exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com, the massive Star Wars Hero Series Millennium Falcon (approximate retail price of $59.99) measures over two-feet-long, and features a rotating radar dish and moving cannon. Check out the gallery below for a special early look at the fastest -- and biggest -- hunk of junk in the galaxy.

