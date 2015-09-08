ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Pottery Barn Brings the Force to Home Decor

September 8, 2015
Presenting a bed that's the comfiest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the ultimate in Sith storage solutions, and more.

The Millennium Falcon is the coolest starship in the galaxy. Now it's also the coolest bed.

Pottery Barn has launched an amazing new collection of Star Wars home furnishings, including a highly detailed Millennium Falcon bed and much more. The line covers everything from the original trilogy to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with sheeting, pillows, and even "galactic gifts." Shop the entire collection at potterybarnkids.com/starwars and check out a special preview below!

    • Star Wars Bed, $3,999

    A bed with lots of special modifications, featuring details from the films and hand-painted.

    • Millennium Falcon Sheeting, $16.50-$119 in Twin/Full/Queen

    Made of cotton flannel or cotton percale and able to finish a wash cycle in less than 12 parsecs.

    • Millennium Falcon Quilt, $199/Twin; $229/Full-Queen

    The Rebel fleet meets a plush Star Wars quilt. It's not a trap! It's cotton flannel with hidden button closure.

    • Star Wars Licensed Pillows, $39.50-$69

    Snuggle up with the galaxy's greatest droids and the First Order's greatest terrors.

    Galactic Gifts

    • Star Wars Sleeping Bags, $129-$199

    Better than sleeping in a tauntaun, and embroidered by hand.

    • Millennium Falcon Pajamas, $44.50/2T-10

    Made of machine-washable polyester flannel and Han Solo-approved.

    • Star Wars Retro Mural or Star Wars: The Force Awakens Mural, $129

    Celebrate the original and new Star Wars films in style.

    • Darth Vader Shelf, $199

    Organize clutter with the power of the dark side.

    • Star Wars Talking Backpacks, $59.50

    Carry school supplies with ease, levitation not required.

    • Death Star Beanbag Cover + Insert, $149 for set; $79 for cover only

    The perfect way to relax after destroying a planet.

    • Darth Vader Anywhere Chair + Insert, $149 for set; $79 for cover only

    The perfect way to relax after destroying Jedi.

    • Star Wars Tabletop Gift Set, $19.50

    Durable, dishwasher-safe, and perfect for meals from your home or Jabba's sail barge.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Pottery Barn's Star Wars line!

