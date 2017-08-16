ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Here is a Recipe for Porg Potatoes. Because Porgs.

August 16, 2017
August 16, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

Make the cutest potato meal ever.

Everyone’s favorite Ahch-To native bipeds, porg obsession is only growing as fans anxiously await the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Cute little porgs stole the hearts of fans when they were shown on screen for just a few seconds during a behind-the-scenes reel shown at D23.

A porg prop looks surprised.

While we wait for their big screen debut, why not make up a fun treat as an homage to all too adorable creatures? Mini potatoes are the perfect porg shape and these savory snacks stand up like a bunch of porglets out for a day on the island shore.

Potatoes decorated as Porgs.

Porg Potatoes

Ingredients:

12 small creamer potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

 

You’ll need:

Nori – dried seaweed sheets

Black sesame seeds

Sour cream

 

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep a small baking pan by lining it with parchment.

Use small paring knife to cut off the tip of the potatoes so they stand tall.

Slice a V-shape to remove the skin from the front.

In a small bowl toss the potatoes with the olive oil. Stand the potatoes up in the prepped baking pan.

Sprinkle with garlic powder and salt.

  • porg-potatoes-stand-cut

    of
    porg-potatoes-stand-cut

    of
  • porg-potatoes-front-cut

    of
    porg-potatoes-front-cut

    of
  • porg-potatoes-oil-prep

    of
    porg-potatoes-oil-prep

    of

    • Bake for 30-35 minutes until cooked through. Let cool slightly.

    Cut out small pieces of the nori sheets to create the eye and mouth details, place onto the potatoes. Use black sesame seeds for the nostrils.

    Use a toothpick to add small dots of sour cream for eye pupils. Serve immediately and enjoy the galaxy's cutest potatoes.

    Potatoes decorated as Porgs.

    For more on porgs, check out our interview with the Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo!

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    star wars recipes Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Porg

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved