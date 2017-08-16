Here is a Recipe for Porg Potatoes. Because Porgs.

Make the cutest potato meal ever.

Everyone’s favorite Ahch-To native bipeds, porg obsession is only growing as fans anxiously await the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Cute little porgs stole the hearts of fans when they were shown on screen for just a few seconds during a behind-the-scenes reel shown at D23.

While we wait for their big screen debut, why not make up a fun treat as an homage to all too adorable creatures? Mini potatoes are the perfect porg shape and these savory snacks stand up like a bunch of porglets out for a day on the island shore.

Porg Potatoes

Ingredients:

12 small creamer potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

You’ll need:

Nori – dried seaweed sheets

Black sesame seeds

Sour cream

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep a small baking pan by lining it with parchment.

Use small paring knife to cut off the tip of the potatoes so they stand tall.

Slice a V-shape to remove the skin from the front.

In a small bowl toss the potatoes with the olive oil. Stand the potatoes up in the prepped baking pan.

Sprinkle with garlic powder and salt.