Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment in the Star Wars Resistance Season Two Trailer?

A new face, a new place, or maybe something else?

Most impressive! The Colossus station has made the jump to lightspeed to a mysterious new destination and we can't wait to see what the next adventure holds when Star Wars Resistance premieres for its second and final season this fall. This week, we got our first look at the exciting new planets to explore, new aliens and creatures to meet, and some of the friendly and not-so-friendly faces there to greet us. We can't wait to be reunited with Kazuda Xiono, Torra Doza, Bucket, and the rest of the crew. Plus we've been waiting patiently to find out what happens next for Tam Ryvora after taking the hand of the First Order's Agent Tierny and the trailer does not disappoint. Cast your vote in the poll below then share your favorite moment on social with #StarWarsResistance.