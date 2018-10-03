Welcome to the Resistance: Meet Josh Brener, the Voice of Neeku

Neeku has quickly become a fan favorite. He’s funny (sometimes unintentionally so) but has a good heart. “He is such a happy guy,” Brener says, calling him “the character that I’m lucky enough to voice.” During the audition, Brener was struck by how his deeply sweet nature can sometimes lead other characters to frustration. “There was this scene where Kaz was asking him for a tool and Neeku wasn’t sure what tool he wants so he just keeps on offering,” Brener says before breaking into Neeku’s voice. “’This one? Or this on? Is it it this one? Would you like this one? How about this one?’”

Some may call Neeku naïve, but Brener prefers to think of his character as endearing. “He is just like the most loyal friend that you could ever hope for. So loyal that sometimes you just need a break.” Neeku may be obtuse, but he’s never disingenuous. “His heart is always in the right place,” Brener says.

‘Deeply nerdy’

Brener -- who graduated from Harvard University where he studied English, creative writing, and theatre – is no stranger to bringing “deeply nerdy” characters to life. He’s had an extensive career as an actor, appearing as a voice on the new Ducktales, as Dale on Big Bang Theory, and perhaps most prominently as software designer Nelson “Big Head” Bighetti on Silicon Valley.

Brener grew up in Houston, Texas, and first fell in love with acting in middle school, when his mentor and teacher the “great Larry Dachslager,” first directed him on stage, he says. Since retiring, Dachslager has become a student of cinema, and the two keep in touch. “He is still the person I turn to if I have questions that I need to figure out,” Brener says.

The relaxed atmosphere inside a recording booth is a welcome change from his on-screen roles. “The air conditioning is definitely better in the sound booth and the snacks are great,” he jokes. “There’s something that’s weirdly liberating about voice acting,” he adds more seriously. “When you’re on camera, there are so many things you have to think about and worry about -- marks and eye lines and flyway hairs, just like a lot of technical stuff.” But when he’s recording for Neeku or his other animated counterparts, “you can throw your arms up in the air and nobody’s going to see it. You can make stupid faces and it doesn’t matter. You can sort of just be as loose as you want to be because they’re only going to hear it.”

To Obi-Wan you listen

Long before he fell in love with performance, “[Star Wars] was a part of the fabric of my childhood,” he says, and a part of his life longer than he can even remember. “I have two older brothers and it was just like our vocabulary. We watched the movies, we played with the Millennium Falcon every day of our lives,” he says. “I grew up watching the original trilogy with my brothers and I remember vividly going to midnight screenings for the three prequels with my friends in high school.”

The Force itself resonated with the young Brener. One of his favorite moments on film is inside the Jedi Temple in Attack of the Clones when Obi-Wan enlists the help of Yoda and the younglings to find a missing planet in the archive maps. “He’s leaving the room and he just used the Force to grab this marble and it floats over to him. And even now, I get chills,” Brener says. “Something about that moment, that there’s something casual about that incredible, awesome power….It’s always been deeply resonant for me.”

As a child, his favorite character was always Obi-Wan Kenobi, possibly due to Brener’s old soul. “I don’t know about old soul,” he counters. “I’ve certainly always been an old man at every stage of my life.… Even as a kid, I always wanted to hang out with the adults, people who seemed to know what was up.” That included the wise Master Yoda. “Those characters that were sort of the powerful protectors of the Force.”

More recently, Brener has been an unabashed fan of Star Wars Rebels, he says naming Sabine Wren as “my current favorite character in the Star Wars universe.” Not only is the Mandalorian warrior “a total [badass]” in Brener’s book, she’s also voiced by his good friend Tiya Sircar. “I have both Sabine and Tiya to thank for where I am now doing a voice on Resistance.”

The two actors met on the set of The Internship and became close friends. “She found out what a ridiculous Star Wars dork I am and subsequently, once she started doing Rebels, she very kindly and sweetly – and I will never thank her enough for it” told Dave Filoni all about him. “After a few seasons of her pestering, it worked out,” he jokes.

Lucky bunch

Stepping into the recording booth with the Rebels cast was “like a master class” in voice acting, he says. If someone had told him in childhood “that I would get to [create] Star Wars in some professional capacity, I would have just been like, ‘how do I transport myself to that time immediately?’”