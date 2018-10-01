Welcome to the Resistance: Meet Christopher Sean, the Voice of Kaz

The actor tells StarWars.com how he transforms into pilot-turned-spy Kazuda Xiono and what the new show means to him.
Much like his animated counterpart Kazuda Xiono, screen actor Christopher Sean had to overcome the challenges of a new mission in his debut as the voice of the young pilot-turned-spy on Star Wars Resistance.
“There’s a saying: ‘They can’t hear your eyebrow raise.’” Sean says. “So it’s one of those things. How do you relay that emotion through your voice? That’s what you have to figure out as an actor.”
Fortunately, Sean had the support of the creators and fellow cast members who form the Star Wars Resistance family. “We are Team Fireball,” Sean says. “In essence, on camera and off, we’re a team.”
On a typical day in the recording studio, you can find Sean acting opposite the likes of Scott Lawrence, Suzie McGrath, and Josh Brener, as they record scripted lines, ad-lib and improvise new jokes, and play word games like the rhyming riddles of Hinky Pinky in between takes. “Getting in the room and watching these performers, all these very experienced voice actors work, I picked up a lot as quickly as I could,” Sean says.
Sean learned early that voice acting was a bit like performing in the theatre -- bigger, louder, and sometimes more intense than on screen. “I am accustomed to subtlety,” he says. In live-action roles, "the idea [has been] not to blink, [to] stay still and as strong as possible when you say your lines. And then you come into voice acting and it’s like ‘No, no, no! Close your eyes and just go crazy.’… Live in the moment and be there, that’s the best way to convey it, just really go for it and let your imagination run wild.”