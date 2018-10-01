Welcome to the Resistance: Meet Christopher Sean, the Voice of Kaz

Some of his expressions in the recording booth have been captured in Kaz’s movements and expressive faces. ”You have to play to the back of the audience, as they say, raising your voice, using your hands and gestures, utilizing your body, because they do record you,” he says. When he watched a finished cut of the show, he could see the resemblance. “Those are the faces I was making recording it! That’s so cool.”

Sean recently sat down with StarWars.com to talk about finding Kaz’s voice, the excitement of seeing fans and “Kazplayers” already embracing the new character, and the importance of seeing such a diverse corner of the galaxy on screen.

‘Genuine love and happiness’

To create the soul of Kaz, whose privileged background hasn’t prepared him for the characters he encounters during a mission on the Colossus platform, Sean took inspiration from his own father, a Navy veteran; his three step-children; and the characters he’s played in the past, as diverse as the kind and compassionate Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives to the nefarious Gabriel Waincroft on Hawaii Five-0.

It was his father who first introduced the now 32-year-old Sean to the magic of Star Wars through The Empire Strikes Back, he says, when he was “a wee lad. I was a Padawan in San Diego.” Born in Washington state, the family lived in Canada, the Philippines, Japan, Mississippi, and elsewhere before putting down roots in southern California. “You get so culturally shocked everywhere you go,” Sean says. “And then change becomes regular.”

Discovering the galaxy opened up a universe of possibilities. “I just remember thinking … this is everything,” he says.

Sean’s father’s experience in the Navy was a significant inspiration in his approach to Kaz. “There’s a respect and an honor that come with being in the military and it’s earned,” Sean says. At the same time, his father has always had a healthy sense of humor. “I just look at my dad and...he’s a total goofball,” he says with a laugh. “I can apply the same qualities to my character. When it comes to getting the work done and always keeping a level head amidst the chaos, I think of my dad and try to put that into Kaz.”

But Sean’s father is just one of the sources of inspiration. His stepchildren -- ages 9, 11 and 14 -- also help inform the character. “They’re all very smart. And each of them have their own unique personalities, their love of learning in life, no matter what...Watching their excitement, seeing that genuine love and happiness, that’s Kaz." He applies it all to his performance.

Sean, whose mother was born and raised in Japan, hopes the next generation of young fans and their families will find a new role model in the diverse and eclectic group of characters on the show.

“Me, growing up, I really didn’t have any role models or representation on camera," Sean says. "It’s nice to see someone say ‘Hey, that's me! I’m that character!’”

In fact, fans have already embraced Kaz and the rest of the new characters, using social media to post fan art and plot cosplay ensembles based on the characters, which Sean has dubbed “Kazplay.” “The fact that they’re doing it, that’s amazing to me,” the avid Instagrammer says of the fan artists.