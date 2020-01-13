Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from "The New World" - Star Wars Resistance

Find out how a Star Wars videogame character influenced a new alien design, plus lots more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “The New World.”

1. Pirate problems.

The episode was originally going to start with Kaz thinking of the recent pirate mutiny, and the shudder of the Colossus’s reentry had him jump to the conclusion that the pirates had returned to attack once more. Thankfully, it seems Kragan has learned his lesson…for now.

2. A holographic classic.

The decrepit holographic display table that Kaz finds in the old abandoned rebel base is the same design as the one Princess Leia and General Dodonna used to monitor the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: A New Hope. If it ain't broke, even in a galaxy far, far away, don't fix it!

3. An Ace of few words.

One of Griff’s earlier lines to Kaz, cut from the episode, says a lot about a guy who doesn’t say a lot: “Here’s a tip, kid: talk less. R5’s been with me for years and we’ve barely spoken. It’s the best relationship I’ve ever had.” Fitting, then, that this line was removed.

4. It started with Sol.

The fish-like Aeosians are a nod to the Star Wars alien species from the planet Maramere, and carry a personal significance for series art director Amy Beth Christenson. “Sol Sixxa, from the game Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, was the first new alien species that I designed for the Star Wars galaxy,” says Christenson. “So it was a fun opportunity to come full circle and use the Mere as a visual jumping-off point for the Aeosians.”

5. The art of armor and weaponry.

“The Aeosians needed to look like they had technology, but at one with the natural world around them,” says Christenson. “Aeosian armor and most of the shapes of the species’ technology were based off of natural elements, like crustacean armor and complex seashell shapes.” To further illustrate the Aesoian balance of technology and nature, the design team added veins of gold run through the sea rock in the Aeosian tunnels, which visually tie into the gold metal of the aliens’ armor and weapons.

6. Krakavora snacks!

The krakavora are the winged fish that the Aeosians ride. When the queen orders Kaz and Griff to be fed to the krakavora, rather than invoking one giant beast to be fed to (like, say, the Sarlacc), she’s saying that they’ll be turned into fodder for the riding beasts. (Still not good.)

7. From Princess to Queen

Voicing the Aeosian Queen is actor Lucy Lawless, making her first foray into the Star Wars galaxy after work in such franchises as Xena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

