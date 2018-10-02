Welcome to the Resistance: Meet Suzie McGrath, the Voice of Tam

And she’s so pleased by the way the character has turned out. Tam does not suffer fools. She’s a diligent, hardworker who has aspirations of becoming a racer in her own right. And she has zero problems with speaking her mind. “I love that because I do have a filter, so I love people that are OK with just speaking their mind,” McGrath says. “She’s so cute! You spend so long kind of imagining how the voice is going to be put to the character, what’s it going to look like? And getting to see the finished product, it’s very gratifying…. She’s like this little tiny spitfire of a person. She’s fun. She’s fun to play.”

McGrath recently sat down with StarWars.com to talk about the joy of playing Tam, translating her theatrical experience to the recording booth, and how her upbringing in greater London helped prepare her for the role. “There’s an element of a young urban, Londoner,” she says. “There’s definitely people like Tam on the streets of London today.”

Secret’s out

Of course, for at least a year after landing the part, McGrath had to keep everything she knew about the show and her character under wraps.

“I’m good with secrets,” she confides. “My agent, from the moment she called to tell me that I booked it, she was like you can’t tell a soul.…It’s fun. To me it was a fun experience to keep something to myself.” But sometimes she wanted to shout it from the rooftops. “It’s like giving candy to a baby and then taking it away.”

The 35-year-old Los Angeles-based actor bonded with co-star Christopher Sean, who voices Kaz, right away. The two both worked in soap operas previously, where the production schedule keeps a hectic pace. McGrath is best known for a turn as Keisha on EastEnders, the long-running UK TV series, and had also worked in theatre, including studies in stage combat.

Recording for the role of Tam is completely new experience, she says. “I’m quite an expressive performer anyway, and I come from a theatre background. Sometimes when she’s watching the animation for Tam, she catches a glimpse of herself. “I had always hoped that my expressions would help convey certain emotions and maybe help them animate it….Some of the expressions in the eyes, I can kind of see a likeness.”

Unlike her stage roles, standing before the mic calls for remaining in a rather confined space and keeping extraneous noise to a minimum. That means the physicality of the role has to come across through the inflection in her voice. McGrath still draws on her studies of Stanislavski and method acting. “You always start at that point of really feeling as best you can like the character, what are they going through, how are they actually feeling, and we just work from there....To me, you’re still telling a story whether that be with your voice or with your body or on screen."

And she’s surrounded by a welcoming ensemble cast of co-stars. “When I come back and spend time with them and work with them, I’m on top of the world because they’re so much fun to work with. They’re so funny,” she says. “Christopher Sean is one of the sweetest people, and he’s so encouraging. I think he’s a bit of a charmer, so he always gives everyone compliments and he’s encouraging people…They are like family.”