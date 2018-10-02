Welcome to the Resistance: Meet Suzie McGrath, the Voice of Tam

The actor tells StarWars.com how she found her place as the scrappy mechanic and why the Colossus feels like home.
When Suzie McGrath first read the description for Tam Ryvora, a tough and dedicated mechanic who dreams of becoming a pilot in Star Wars Resistance, there was something familiar and wholly relatable about the feisty young woman.
“I felt very connected to her,” says McGrath, who makes her voice-acting debut in the new anime-inspired animated series. “And what I loved… there really wasn’t any restraint. When you audition sometimes they’ll give you all these things you need to hit, an accent and all these things.” In this case, it was up to McGrath. “For me as an actor it was really freeing because I was able to read all these things about this person and then just completely invent her as what I think she is.”
The Tam we meet on the Colossus platform, itself a melting pot that makes McGrath feel as at home as if the Essex-born actor were back in the east end of London, became a scrappy pseudo-big sister to the rest of Team Fireball.
By the time McGrath saw the fruits of her labor, she says it was like having a child. “It’s like your baby,” she says. “You’ve been nurturing it for several months and not knowing how it comes together.” Showrunners sent her a sneak peek at the finished pilot episode, but McGrath couldn’t bring herself to watch right away. “I actually had to wait because I was quite nervous,” she says. “Hoping that she looks good and hoping the voice sounds good with the character, and really seeing this character that you’ve gotten to know via script and via paper, then to see it come to life. There’s a little softening in the heart where you’re like, ‘This is my baby!’”