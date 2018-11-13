ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Feast Your Eyes on These Gorg Cupcakes

November 13, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

The cute Star Wars Resistance critters are now a delicious dessert treat thanks to this easy recipe.

Star Wars Resistance has just begun and we’re learning more about what life is like on the planet Castilon in the Outer Rim. Between the Resistance and the First Order, the Aces defend the Colossus while still managing to have a little fun.

Eating and is a big part of downtime on the platform and gorgs are a specialty. Cute but also delicious, they’re best when swallowed whole (see Jar Jar's attempt in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) -- still, it’s hard to devour such a sweet little face. Luckily, these cupcake versions are much less slimy and lot less vicious.

A gorg from Star Wars Resistance.

Finished gorg cupcakes.

Gorg Cupcakes

What You’ll Need:

  • Frosted cupcakes
  • White fondant
  • Lavender fondant
  • Blue candy melts
  • Light green fondant
  • Black icing

A blank cupcake for a Star Wars gorg cupcake recipe.

Step 1: Roll out the white fondant and use a 3½-inch cutter to cut out circles. Place over the frosted cupcakes, and smooth out the edges.

Lavender fondant placed atop a gorg cupcake.

Step 2: Roll out the lavender fondant and use a 3½-inch cutter to cut out circles. Cut out the lower third, creating a wave like pattern. Use icing to secure, placing over the top part of the white fondant.

Step 3: Use the back of a knife to poke two holes for the nose. Pinch the white fondant along the edge of the lavender fondant to create a lip edge.

Making eyes for gorg cupcakes.

Making eyes for gorg cupcakes.

Step 4: Create eyelids by placing a small amount of lavender fondant on the top edge of blue candy melts. Use icing to place on the cupcake to create the eyes.

Making gorg cupcakes.

Step 5: Roll out the light green fondant and cut out fin shapes. Place on top of the head.

Making the eyes for gorg cupcakes.

Step 6: With the black icing, pipe the eye details onto the blue candy melts, starting just under the eyelid.

Finished gorg cupcakes.

Step 7: Pinch the white fondant along the edge of the lavender fondant to create a lip edge. When the icing is dry the cupcakes are ready to serve.

Enjoy -- and don't worry. These gorgs don't bite.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Star Wars Resistance (2018) gorg

