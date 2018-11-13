Feast Your Eyes on These Gorg Cupcakes

Step 1: Roll out the white fondant and use a 3½-inch cutter to cut out circles. Place over the frosted cupcakes, and smooth out the edges.

Step 2: Roll out the lavender fondant and use a 3½-inch cutter to cut out circles. Cut out the lower third, creating a wave like pattern. Use icing to secure, placing over the top part of the white fondant.

Step 3: Use the back of a knife to poke two holes for the nose. Pinch the white fondant along the edge of the lavender fondant to create a lip edge.

Step 4: Create eyelids by placing a small amount of lavender fondant on the top edge of blue candy melts. Use icing to place on the cupcake to create the eyes.

Step 5: Roll out the light green fondant and cut out fin shapes. Place on top of the head.

Step 6: With the black icing, pipe the eye details onto the blue candy melts, starting just under the eyelid.

Step 7: Pinch the white fondant along the edge of the lavender fondant to create a lip edge. When the icing is dry the cupcakes are ready to serve.

Enjoy -- and don't worry. These gorgs don't bite.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.