5 Questions with Star Wars Resistances Scott Lawrence

March 14, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The voice of Jarek Yeager on which Star Wars character he wants to hang out with, and more!

In 5 Questions, StarWars.com talks to guests of The Star Wars Show for some additional, fun intel.

As Jarek Yeager, the rebel veteran and mentor to young Resistance spy Kaz on Star Wars Resistance, Scott Lawrence has brought to life a major new hero in a galaxy far, far away, with a performance conveying wisdom, experience, and world-wariness. In advance of the season finale of Star Wars Resistance this Sunday, March 17, at 10 p.m. on Disney Channel, you can see Lawrence discuss the role, voicing Darth Vader in video games, and more on this week’s episode of The Star Wars Show, below. In addition, StarWars.com caught up with the actor to answer five questions on some very important (Star Wars-related) issues…

When and where did you first see Star Wars?

I first saw Star Wars when it first came out. I guess I was in high school at the time, and I was a huge science fiction fan, and everyone had to go see it, of course. It was just like, Well, there’s this thing happening and you’ve got to go check it out. It was not hard to fall in love with that world.

If you could hang out with anyone in Star Wars, who would it be?

I kinda like Yoda. Yeah, me and the little green guy would definitely be hanging out. Put him on my back and jump in the swamp. I always wanted to be right in there with him on my back and doing flips in the swamp and all that stuff. Would be really funny.

Luke and Han each wear medals while standing with C-3PO, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca during a victory ceremony in A New Hope.

Would you join the Rebellion or the Empire?

Oh, depending on which movie I was in that had the better part... [Laughs] I think I’d have to be part of the Rebellion, yeah. But I’ve played both sides of the fence, so…

What is your desert island Star Wars movie?

I think it would have to be The Empire Strikes Back. That was Yoda intensive and I really liked Luke Skywalker, too. I think he was the guy that we could relate to, and could be like, that’s my guy – a young guy trying to find his way through the universe and had some powers he didn’t know how to use yet. That’s cool stuff.

Say something nice about Darth Vader.

He just wants to be loved, is that so wrong? Darth Vader is just a guy. He had problems. A little bronchial situation, too. Get that man an inhaler and a hug.


Watch the season finale of Star Wars Resistance on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel!

