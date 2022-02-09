Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Debut May 27 on Disney+

Ewan McGregor returns as the Jedi Master in the epic limited series.

Note: Following the publication of this article, it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut Friday, May 27, with its first two episodes. This article has been updated to reflect the new premiere date.

One of the greatest Jedi ever is back for a new mission.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new limited series from Lucasfilm, will debut May 27, exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. You can get a first look at the striking Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser poster below, featuring the titular hero traversing a barren desert.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.