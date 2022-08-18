Explore Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi on StarWars.com

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

August 18, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Dive into the Databank, new episode guides, galleries, and more!

You don't have to fly to Mos Eisley spaceport to get a closer look at Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. StarWars.com has you covered!

Jump in with episode guides exploring each installment: revisit the events of every episode with story galleries, from the premiere to the finale; learn fun facts and behind-the-scenes secrets with trivia galleries; and check out beautiful poster collections.

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan dueling

Plus, discover new worlds, characters, locations, ships, and more with the StarWars.com Databank! With updates on key characters like Kenobi, Leia Organa, and Darth Vader, and new entries featuring Reva, the Fortress Inquisitorius, and the world of Nur, there's still much to learn.

And there's even more to experience. Hear from stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as they discuss stepping back into their defining roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, go behind the scenes with Krystina Arielle on her journey to become a background actor on Jabiim, and much more.

So do what you must -- and dive deep into the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi on StarWars.com.

