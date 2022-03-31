Obi-Wan Kenobi to Premiere May 27 with Two Episodes

Ewan McGregor updates fans on the debut of the Disney+ limited series.

We’ll soon say "Hello there!" to Obi-Wan Kenobi -- a little later than expected, but with a surprise bonus.

Ewan McGregor, star of the Disney+ limited series as the titular Jedi Master, announced today that Obi-Wan Kenobi will now premiere on Friday, May 27. Instead of just one episode, however, fans will be treated to the first two installments at launch, with subsequent episodes debuting each Wednesday. Watch McGregor’s message below:



The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of

Star Wars:

Revenge of the Sith

, in which

Obi-Wan Kenobi

faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

