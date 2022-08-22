ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Hello There: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return Documentary Coming on Disney+ Day

August 22, 2022
August 22, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Go inside the making of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on September 8.

You are ready to see -- behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series for Disney+, will arrive September 8, or Disney+ Day. The revealing chronicle from Lucasfilm and Supper Club features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, new interviews with Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), director Deborah Chow, and more, as well as visits to the creature shop and props department. You can check out the official trailer and poster below.


The official poster for the documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine, behind the scenes during the making of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.


For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out StarWars.com’s new episode guides, and stay tuned for the latest on Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #ObiWanKenobi, #ThisWeek

Disney+ ThisWeek Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved