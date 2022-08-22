Hello There: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return Documentary Coming on Disney+ Day

Go inside the making of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on September 8.

You are ready to see -- behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series for Disney+, will arrive September 8, or Disney+ Day. The revealing chronicle from Lucasfilm and Supper Club features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, new interviews with Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), director Deborah Chow, and more, as well as visits to the creature shop and props department. You can check out the official trailer and poster below.







